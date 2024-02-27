TECNO has once again raised the bar with its latest offering, the MEGABOOK T16 Pro 2024 Ultra laptop. Making its debut at the MWC2024, this cutting-edge device represents a significant step forward in the realm of AI-integrated computing.

Pushing boundaries with next-gen processors

At the heart of the MEGABOOK T16 Pro 2024 Ultra lies the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, including the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 and 5 variants. These powerful CPUs, unveiled by Intel® in December 2023, bring unmatched performance and efficiency to the table, ensuring seamless multitasking, gaming, and content creation experiences for users.

Elevating performance with state-of-the-art specifications

Designed to cater to the needs of modern professionals, the MEGABOOK T16 Pro 2024 Ultra offers a range of impressive specifications. With options for up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIE4.0 SSD storage, users can expect lightning-fast speeds and ample storage capacity to tackle even the most demanding tasks with ease.

Powering productivity on the go

Source: TECNO

What you want from a laptop is longevity; the last thing you need is a device that’s going to run out of juice too quickly. The MEGABOOK T16 Pro 2024 Ultra is equipped with a massive 99.99Wh battery, which means this laptop boasts an impressive runtime of up to 22 hours on a single charge.

There’s also a 100W GaN fast charger included, resulting in rapid charging with just 30 minutes of charging time needed to achieve a 50% charge.

A feast for the senses

The MEGABOOK T16 Pro 2024 Ultra offers users an unparalleled visual experience, thanks to its stunning 16-inch 2.5k high-resolution display. It’s ideal for content creation, media consumption, and gaming.

Intelligent software solutions

In addition to the powerful specs and stunning display, TECNO has developed proprietary software solutions, such as TECNO PC Manager, to enhance productivity and privacy on the MEGABOOK T16 Pro 2024 Ultra.

You can enable features like AI imaging or AI conference support, allowing you to achieve more from your laptop.

AI-powered computing

In the realm of AI-powered laptops, the TECNO MEGABOOK T16 Pro 2024 Ultra sets a new standard for excellence.

No matter whether you’re looking to invest in a laptop for productivity, creativity, or gaming, you can rely on TECNO’s latest release, due to go on sale during Q2.