The TECNO CAMON 20 Series boasts an impressive range of smartphones that combine cutting-edge technology and innovative features to deliver a superior photography and video experience.

Embrace cutting-edge photography with the CAMON 20 Premier 5G

To offer an unrivaled photography experience, the CAMON 20 Premier 5G comes packed with some carefully designed features.

5000 times/second Sensor-Shift OIS Anti-Shaking Technology

The CAMON 20 Premier 5G is equipped with advanced sensor shift optical image stabilization (OIS) technology. With a remarkable 5000 times/second sensor-shift capability, it effectively reduces camera shake and allows for sharper, clearer photos and videos, even in challenging shooting conditions.

50MP RGBW ultra-sensitive sensor main camera

The device features a high-resolution 50MP RGBW (Red-Green-Blue-White) ultra-sensitive sensor as its main camera. This sensor captures more light and delivers stunningly detailed images with accurate colors, ensuring that every photo you take with the CAMON 20 Premier 5G is rich and vibrant.

108MP ultra-definition camera

One of the standout features of the CAMON 20 Premier 5G is its exceptional 108MP ultra-definition camera. This camera is capable of capturing stunningly detailed photos with incredible clarity and sharpness, allowing you to capture every intricate detail with precision.

Elevate your photography game with the CAMON 20 Pro

Source: TECNO

Like its bigger brother, the CAMON 20 Pro also comes equipped with some incredible features to level up your photography game.

Crystal-clear night portraits with Advanced Sensor Technology

The CAMON 20 Pro employs advanced sensor technology to enhance low-light photography. With improved sensitivity to light, this smartphone delivers crystal-clear night portraits, ensuring that you can capture memorable moments even in dimly lit environments.

It comes equipped with a powerful 64MP RGBW sensor main camera which delivers incredible images, day or night. Allowing more light to be let in, true-to-life images are easier to capture, which can be challenging in low-light situations.

High-definition front camera

The 32MP Ultra Clear AI Shining Selfie Camera features a built-in dual micro-slit flashlight which makes the resulting image bright and colorful. Whether you’re shooting in low light situations, you can confidently capture beautiful images with stunning detail.

AI photography

With its AI-powered “portrait master” beauty algorithm, the CAMON 20 Premier 5G and Pro use 319-dot face-positioning to generate precise highlights like skin tone.

Cinematic video in blockbuster definition

In addition to its impressive photography capabilities, the CAMON 20 Premier 5G and Pro enables you to shoot cinematic videos in blockbuster definition. Whether you're recording special moments or creating professional-grade content, this smartphone lets you capture videos with exceptional clarity, vibrant colors, and a cinematic feel.

Masterful craftsmanship: Unveiling the design excellence of the CAMON 20 series

Source: TECNO

The CAMON 20 Premier 5G and Pro showcase an eye-catching design philosophy known as the CAMON PUZZLE Deconstructionist Design. This design approach combines aesthetic appeal and functionality, creating a visually striking device that stands out from the crowd.

This groundbreaking design philosophy was inspired by the deconstructionist genre of postmodern architecture. TECNO has masterfully fused the aesthetic concepts of international fashion brands and pioneering designers to create a truly unique and captivating design language.

Unlike traditional minimalist smartphone designs, the CAMON PUZZLE Deconstructionist Design breaks free from convention, pushing the boundaries of visual appeal and craftsmanship. Recognized for its innovation and creativity, this design approach has even won the prestigious MUSE Design Award.

One of the defining features of this design is the intricate engraving of 20 irregular ribs onto the device's luxury lychee pattern Magic Skin. These ribs create a sense of texture and depth, adding a touch of sophistication and uniqueness to the smartphone's appearance. Each rib represents a piece of the puzzle, symbolizing the idea of exploration and discovery.

Furthermore, the CAMON PUZZLE Deconstructionist Design incorporates sapphire-grade nanocrystalline ceramic into the back cover construction, marking the first time this premium material has been used in a TECNO device. The use of this high-quality ceramic material not only enhances the overall durability and sturdiness of the smartphone but also adds a luxurious and elegant touch to its aesthetics.

CAMON 20 Premier 5G powerhouse performance

TECNO and MediaTek have once again joined forces for the CAMON 20 Series, and the CAMON 20 Premier 5G stands as a testament to their long-standing collaboration. As one of the pioneers, this smartphone is among the first batch of devices to be equipped with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 8050 5G chip.

The Dimensity 8050 chip, fabricated using TSMC's advanced 6nm process, brings a host of performance enhancements to the CAMON 20 Premier 5G. Its architecture, built on powerful A78 cores, ensures optimized performance across various tasks, whether it's photography, gaming, or day-to-day activities.

The chip features an eight-core CPU configuration, which includes high-performance cores that can reach speeds of up to 3GHz. This enables the CAMON 20 Premier 5G to handle demanding applications and intensive tasks with ease. Whether you're capturing stunning photos, engaging in immersive gaming sessions, or simply multitasking, the Dimensity 8050 chip delivers a seamless and responsive user experience.

With its 5G connectivity capabilities, the CAMON 20 Premier 5G takes advantage of the high-speed network, providing faster download and upload speeds, lower latency, and enhanced overall connectivity. This enables users to enjoy seamless streaming, faster browsing, and smooth online gaming experiences.

Transform your mobile experience with the CAMON 20 Pro

The CAMON 20 Pro smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chip, an exceptional processor that brings remarkable performance and power efficiency to the device.

At the heart of the Helio G99 chip is an octa-core CPU configuration. It features two high-performance Arm Cortex-A76 processors, clocked up to 2.2GHz. These powerful cores ensure that the CAMON 20 Pro can handle intensive tasks, such as gaming and multitasking, with ease. Whether you're playing graphics-intensive games or running resource-demanding applications, the Helio G99 chip provides excellent performance, ensuring smooth and lag-free operation.

Complementing the CPU, the chip incorporates a highly capable Arm Mali G57-class GPU. This GPU enhances the gaming and graphics performance of the CAMON 20 Pro, allowing users to enjoy immersive gaming experiences and stunning visuals. From high-definition gaming to smooth video playback, the Helio G99 chip ensures that the device can handle graphics-intensive tasks effortlessly.

A forward-thinking smartphone series from TECNO

Boasting an immersive 6.67-inch AMOLED True Color screen, the CAMON 20 Series smartphones deliver an incredible viewing experience. These vivid and cinematic colors offer an immersive experience, combined with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate on the Premier 5G and 120Hz refresh rate on the Pro.

With its advanced camera features, anti-shaking technology, and striking design, the CAMON 20 Premier 5G and Pro offer a premium and immersive visual experience, making them an ideal choice for photography and video enthusiasts.