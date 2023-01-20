We have amazing news for those looking to upgrade their media center, as TCL’s latest offer will help you get a new TCL 98-inch Collection 4K UHD QLED Smart Google TV for just $5,000 after receiving a $3,500 discount. This insanely huge smart TV comes with Dolby Vision, HDR, 120Hz refresh rates, and support for the most popular streaming apps, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Instant Video, and more. You also get Quantum Dot technology to deliver better color accuracy, brightness, and wider color volume.

Of course, that’s not the only option on sale, as you can also pick up a more affordable 65-inch TCL 6-Series 8K mini-LED UHD QLED smart Roku TV for $1,935, which is way more affordable, but still smaller than TCL’s massive flagship. It usually sells for $2,099, which means you get $164 in savings. And if you’re looking for more options, you can also consider picking up LG’s OLED C1 series 83-inch Smart TV that now sells for $3899 after receiving a 35 percent discount. It’s not as huge as TCL’s option, but it’s not as expensive either, and you’d also get an excellent smart TV.

You can also get more out of either of these smart TVs with a new Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, which now sells for just $40 thanks to a 27 percent discount. This will get you all the goodies that come with Fire TV, including Alexa voice control, and it gets even better if you have an Alexa-enabled smart speaker. And if you want something more affordable, you can get your hands on the Fire TV Stick 4K, which now goes for $35 after receiving a 30 percent discount.