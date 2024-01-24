We’re a couple of weeks away from Super Bowl LVIII, so you have enough time to upgrade your smart TV to enjoy an outstanding media experience. There are several options, but Amazon’s latest offers make choosing an easy task, as you will find excellent options selling for less. The latest model to pop up on our radar comes from TCL, as you can now score 44 percent instant savings on TCL’s QM8 QLED 4K Smart TV.

TCL QM8 QLED TV $1298 $2300 Save $1002 The TCL QM8 smart TV offers the best-in-class features such as a Mini LED display with IMAX Enhanced certification, DTS Virtual:X premium audio, 120Hz refresh rate, and Google TV OS. $1298 at Amazon

Amazon’s most exciting offers will help you buy a new 75-inch TCL QM8 QLED Mini-LED 4K smart TV for just $1,298, thanks to a very attractive 44 percent discount. This model usually goes for $2,300, which means you get to score $1,000 in savings if you choose to take advantage of this outstanding deal. TCL’s QM8 is one of the company’s best smart TVs, as it includes support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR Ultra, a powerful game accelerator that will boost refresh rates by up to 240Hz, and more. And if you want a more affordable alternative, you can also check out the 65-inch model, as it is now up for grabs at $898.

You can also score up to 50 percent savings when you go for the 98-inch Class S smart TV from TCL, which is now up for grabs for $1,998. And if you want a larger display, you can also opt for the 100-inch U8 Series smart TV from Hisense, as this monster sells for $4,000 with an insane 60 percent discount. And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can also consider picking up a new 55-inch U8 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV for $698 with 37 percent savings, or get the larger 65-inch model for $898.