TCL was among the first brands to showcase foldable device concepts, dating all the way back to 2019. A year ago, TCL also gave us a glimpse of a rollable concept device, an idea that also made its way to the OPPO X 2021 and LG Rollable, neither of which is making it to the market, unfortunately. TCL has now showcased another wild concept that blends foldable and rollable screen technology into one, and is calling it the TCL Fold ‘n Roll. (Tap on the images below to gaze at the cool design.)

TCL is commercially launching a foldable device later this year, but not this one

Now, before you get your hopes too high and start feeling sad for your savings, keep in mind that the Fold ‘n Roll is a concept device, and the company hasn’t revealed any plans of launching it commercially. Stefan Streit, General Manager of Global Marketing at TCL Communication, noted on stage that the company is still exploring the technical specifications of its ambitious concept device. However, he did mention that the first TCL foldable is coming to the market later this year.

In case you missed it or want to watch again: Here’s the teaser video of the TCL Fold ‘n Roll, our latest display concept that acts as a 3-in-1 device: smartphone, mini tablet, and full-size tablet. @TCLMobileGlobal pic.twitter.com/LQW5Pe9pAH — Brad Molen (@phonewisdom) April 14, 2021

Talking about the Fold ‘n Roll itself, it switches between being a phone, tablet, and mini-tablet à la the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 and HUAWEI Mate X2. The device combines TCL’s proprietary DragonHinge tech and its own take on the rollable screen tech. To recall, TCL showcased a rollable AMOLED display for phones earlier this year in January, and it is likely that the company will put it to use on a commercially available device down the road.

TCL is in a position to fill the gap of affordable foldable devices in the market. Samsung and HUAWEI are still duking it out in the premium segment, while Xiaomi has just launched its own foldable phone called Mi MIX Fold that is priced well below the competition. If TCL can tackle the foldable display production issues and can avoid heat from the global chip shortage, it might be at the vanguard of a new class of foldable phones that don’t cost a bomb, replicating its strategy with ‘regular phones’ that are targeted at the value-for-money segment.