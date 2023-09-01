We start today’s best deals selection with TCL’s latest sales event, which comes with massive savings on its best TVs, including the 98-inch Class XL collection, the Q Series, and more. Savings start with the 98-inch Class XL Collection 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV, which now sells for $3,998 after receiving a massive 32 percent discount, which will get you a whopping $1,900 discount.

The 98-inch XL Collection 4K smart TV arrives with a QLED panel and support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and 120Hz refresh rates. The best part is that this and other TCL smart TVs will also get you up to $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV with the purchase of select Google TVs through September 19, 2023. You only need to purchase your new TV, go to promo-rewards.com/TCLGoogleTV to submit your claim and select your plan. And then click the link in the email you receive from TCL to redeem the code and complete your subscription.

If you’re looking for more affordable alternatives, you can pick up TCL’s 85-inch QM8 QLED 4K Smart Mini-LED TV, now selling for $2,198, thanks to a 21 percent discount. This model normally sells for $2,800, which means you get to score more than $600 in instant savings. This model also packs a Game Accelerator feature that will boost its 120Hz refresh rates to 240Hz when you’re playing your favorite games, meaning you will always get a satisfying and very enjoyable experience.

Suppose that’s still too much for your budget. In that case, you can also pick up a new TCL 85-inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV with Google TV or the 85-inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart Google TV for $1,598 and $1,100, respectively, after picking up a 27 and a 31 percent discount, which makes them a very compelling alternative for anyone looking to buy a new smart TV for less.