TCL Communications has today launched a pair of new budget phones dubbed the Alcatel 3X and Alcatel 1SE. Both the phones run Android 10, come in a trio of colors, and have a waterdrop notch at the top. The Alcatel 1SE features three cameras at the back, while the Alcatel 3X packs a more powerful quad rear camera setup.

The Alcatel 1SE is powered by the entry-level Unisoc SC9863A chip paired with 3 gigs of RAM and a meager 32GB onboard storage. Alcatel 3X, on the other hand, relies on the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor ticking alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Here’s a quick look at the specifications of TCL’s new budget phones:

Alcatel 1SE, Alcatel 3X specifications

Alcatel 1SE Alcatel 3X Display 6.22-inch HD+

19:9 aspect ratio

87.18% screen-to-body ratio 6.52-inch HD+

20:9 aspect ratio

89% screen-to-body ratio Processor Unisoc SC9863A MediaTek Helio P22 RAM 3GB 4GB Storage 32GB

Expandable up to 32GB 64GB

Expandable up to 256GB Rear Camera 13MP (F/2.2) primary

5MP (F/2.2) ultra-wide

2MP (F/2.4) depth 16MP (F/1.8) primary

5MP (F/2.2) ultra-wide

2MP (F/2.4) macro

2MP (F/2.4) depth Front Camera 5MP (F/2.2) 8MP (F/2.0) Battery 4000mAh 5,000mAh Colors Agate Green, Power Gray Jewelry Black, Jewelry Green Software Android 10 Android 10 Dimensions 159.16 x 75.2 x 8.6mm 165 x 75 x 9.0mm Weight 175 grams 186 grams (Note: This table is best viewed in landscape mode on mobile)

Alcatel 1SE, Alcatel 3X price & availibility

TCL says the Alcatel 3X will go on sale next month in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa priced at €149 EUR (~$160). As for the cheaper Alcatel 1SE, it costs €99 (~$110) and will hit the shelves this month. Here’s a closer look at the design of TCL’s new offerings:

