TCL Communications has today launched a pair of new budget phones dubbed the Alcatel 3X and Alcatel 1SE. Both the phones run Android 10, come in a trio of colors, and have a waterdrop notch at the top. The Alcatel 1SE features three cameras at the back, while the Alcatel 3X packs a more powerful quad rear camera setup.

The Alcatel 1SE is powered by the entry-level Unisoc SC9863A chip paired with 3 gigs of RAM and a meager 32GB onboard storage. Alcatel 3X, on the other hand, relies on the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor ticking alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Here’s a quick look at the specifications of TCL’s new budget phones:

Alcatel 1SE, Alcatel 3X specifications

Alcatel 1SEAlcatel 3X
Display6.22-inch HD+
19:9 aspect ratio
87.18% screen-to-body ratio		6.52-inch HD+
20:9 aspect ratio
89% screen-to-body ratio
ProcessorUnisoc SC9863AMediaTek Helio P22
RAM3GB4GB
Storage32GB
Expandable up to 32GB		64GB
Expandable up to 256GB
Rear Camera13MP (F/2.2) primary
5MP (F/2.2) ultra-wide
2MP (F/2.4) depth		16MP (F/1.8) primary
5MP (F/2.2) ultra-wide
2MP (F/2.4) macro
2MP (F/2.4) depth
Front Camera5MP (F/2.2)8MP (F/2.0)
Battery4000mAh5,000mAh
ColorsAgate Green, Power GrayJewelry Black, Jewelry Green
SoftwareAndroid 10Android 10
Dimensions159.16 x 75.2 x 8.6mm165 x 75 x 9.0mm
Weight175 grams186 grams
(Note: This table is best viewed in landscape mode on mobile)

Alcatel 1SE, Alcatel 3X price & availibility

TCL says the Alcatel 3X will go on sale next month in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa priced at €149 EUR (~$160). As for the cheaper Alcatel 1SE, it costs €99 (~$110) and will hit the shelves this month. Here’s a closer look at the design of TCL’s new offerings:

Alcatel 1SE
Alcatel 1SE
Alcatel 1SE
Alcatel 3X
Alcatel 3X
Alcatel 3X
You May Also Like
TCL 10 Pro Review
The TCL 10 Pro has a ton of features and capabilities and it’s under $500.
Smartphones will soon wirelessly charge wearables via NFC
NFC Forum has adopted the Wireless Charging Specification (WLC) that enables small consumer and IoT devices to wirelessly draw power from a smartphone.
OnePlus 8 review
OnePlus 8 review: when software updates matter (video)
The OnePlus 8 speaks more to the mainstream consumer that’s looking for a phone that’s too good for the price. This is our review.