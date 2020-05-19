TCL Communications has today launched a pair of new budget phones dubbed the Alcatel 3X and Alcatel 1SE. Both the phones run Android 10, come in a trio of colors, and have a waterdrop notch at the top. The Alcatel 1SE features three cameras at the back, while the Alcatel 3X packs a more powerful quad rear camera setup.
The Alcatel 1SE is powered by the entry-level Unisoc SC9863A chip paired with 3 gigs of RAM and a meager 32GB onboard storage. Alcatel 3X, on the other hand, relies on the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor ticking alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Here’s a quick look at the specifications of TCL’s new budget phones:
Alcatel 1SE, Alcatel 3X specifications
|Alcatel 1SE
|Alcatel 3X
|Display
|6.22-inch HD+
19:9 aspect ratio
87.18% screen-to-body ratio
|6.52-inch HD+
20:9 aspect ratio
89% screen-to-body ratio
|Processor
|Unisoc SC9863A
|MediaTek Helio P22
|RAM
|3GB
|4GB
|Storage
|32GB
Expandable up to 32GB
|64GB
Expandable up to 256GB
|Rear Camera
|13MP (F/2.2) primary
5MP (F/2.2) ultra-wide
2MP (F/2.4) depth
|16MP (F/1.8) primary
5MP (F/2.2) ultra-wide
2MP (F/2.4) macro
2MP (F/2.4) depth
|Front Camera
|5MP (F/2.2)
|8MP (F/2.0)
|Battery
|4000mAh
|5,000mAh
|Colors
|Agate Green, Power Gray
|Jewelry Black, Jewelry Green
|Software
|Android 10
|Android 10
|Dimensions
|159.16 x 75.2 x 8.6mm
|165 x 75 x 9.0mm
|Weight
|175 grams
|186 grams
Alcatel 1SE, Alcatel 3X price & availibility
TCL says the Alcatel 3X will go on sale next month in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa priced at €149 EUR (~$160). As for the cheaper Alcatel 1SE, it costs €99 (~$110) and will hit the shelves this month. Here’s a closer look at the design of TCL’s new offerings: