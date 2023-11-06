We start this week and our Black Friday deals coverage with outstanding news from TCL, as the company has decided to help you score amazing savings weeks before the madness that comes with Black Friday. There are several excellent options to choose from and a couple of jaw-dropping bundle deals that will be very compelling for anyone interested in upgrading their home entertainment center.

TCL QM8 QLED TV $1398 $2300 Save $902 The TCL QM8 smart TV offers the best-in-class features such as a Mini LED display with IMAX Enhanced certification, DTS Virtual:X premium audio, 120Hz refresh rate, and Google TV OS. $1398 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Some of TCL’s best smart TVs are currently receiving outstanding discounts at Amazon and Best Buy, where you will find the 75-inch QM8 QLED 4K mini-LED Smart Google TV selling for just $1,398 after receiving a massive 39 percent discount. This smart TV normally sells for $2,299, which means you get to score more than $900 in instant savings on this model. Of course, savings don’t stop there, as you will also find excellent savings on the 85-inch model, now selling for $2,000 thanks to an $800 price cut.

Suppose you’re looking for a more affordable alternative. In that case, you can also pick up the more affordable 65-inch TCL Class S4 4K LED smart Fire TV, as it now goes for just $400 thanks to a still sweet 235 percent discount.

Best Buy is also getting in on the action, as it will give you up to $530 savings on select bundles. The best savings arrive with the 85-inch Q6 4K QLED HDR Smart Google TV with a Q-Class Premium 5.1 Channel Sound Bar in black that sells for $1,070. Or get the same smart TV with a 3.1 Channel Sound Bar for $1,045, which means you get to take home an excellent combo with $505 in instant savings. And if you want the most affordable alternative, you can pick up the 55-inch screen size with the Q Class Premium 3.1 Channel Sound Bar for $495, thanks to a $205 discount.