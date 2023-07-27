We start today’s savings with huge savings on some interesting TCL products that will be great to get you back to school with the right tools—starting with the company’s S3 1080p LED Smart TV, which currently starts at $138 with the latest savings. This smart TV is the perfect option for anyone looking for a new smart TV that will also be useful as a large FHD monitor to get your schoolwork done. The smallest 32-inch model comes with a very attractive 31 percent discount, which translates to $61 instant savings. And yes, you can also opt for a larger 43-inch model that sells for $178 after picking up a 29 percent discount.

TCL S3 1080p LED Smart TV $138 $200 Save $62

TCL’s S3 is available with Roku TV or Google TV; it comes with HDR support, Bluetooth Personal Audio, a FullView metal bezel-less design, dynamic contrast, two HDMI ports, Chromecast built-in, a very acceptable game mode, and the best part is that it will work perfectly and seamlessly with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Of course, you can also choose to spend a bit more and opt for TCL’s S4 series, which will get you a 4K resolution starting at $230 after receiving an 18 percent discount. And if you want a larger 50-inch model, you can get one for $260, which is still a great deal. Other higher-end models include the Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV with Google TV starting at $600 with 20 percent savings on its 55-inch model, or get the 65-inch QM8 QLED 4K Smart Mini LED TV with Google TV for $1,298 thanks to a 24 percent discount, but who knows if you will be able of concentrating on your studies with such an amazing smart TV in your dorm.

Other great offers include TCL’s TAB 10s Android tablet that comes with a 10.1-inch FHD display, an 8,000mAh battery, 3GB RAM, storage options that go from 32GB to 256GB, and other cool features for as low as $200. And if you’re interested in a very affordable smartphone, you can pick up a new TCL 40 XL, now selling for just $150 with 12 percent in instant savings. You can also head over to TCL.com, where you will also find up to 30 percent savings on other great products. Just make sure you do so between now and September 10th.