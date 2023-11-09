TCL has become one of the best-selling brands in the United States, and it’s easy to see why since it offers outstanding products for a very affordable price tag. For instance, we’re wrapping up today’s best deals selection with one of my favorite smart TVs from TCL, as I have the pleasure of owning this particular model with a 65-inch screen, and you can also get your hands on one for just $648 thanks to the latest discount.

TCL’s 65-inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV with Google TV is one of the best smart TVs you can get today. It offers tons of high-end features at a very affordable price. The best part is that this model normally sells for $1,000, but you can now take one home for just $648, which means you get to score more than $350 in instant savings. This discount doesn’t appear on the product’s landing page, but it’s understandable, considering that this is a very aggressive price drop that arrives just before Black Friday storms in. Either way, TCL’s Q7 smart TV arrives with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR Ultra, 120Hz refresh rates, and a game accelerator that will increase your refresh rates by up to 240Hz. You also get a voice remote with your purchase, Alexa compatibility, outstanding colors, and other excellent features.

I believe that a 65-inch screen is more than enough to watch your favorite shows and sports, as you can easily install it anywhere you want, and it won’t take up too much space while providing an exceptional viewing experience. However, for those interested in a larger screen, I have XGIMI’s latest projectors, which are currently receiving some interesting discounts via on-page coupons. First up, you can get the XGIMI MoGo 2 Portable Projector for just $299 with a $100 coupon. The XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro 1080P Portable Projector sells for $5549 with $50 in instant savings. Or head over to xgimi.com to get interesting savings, prizes, and more by subscribing to receive the company’s marketing emails, where you will also find the more powerful XGIMI Horizon Ultra and other incredible projectors on sale.