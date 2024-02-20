We have fantastic offers available for anyone interested in purchasing a new smart TV, as TCL’s ongoing Presidents’ Day TV deals will help you score massive savings on one of the company’s largest smart TVs. You will find killer deals that will get you up to 50 percent savings on the 98-inch S Class 4K LED behemoth, which now sells for just $1,998. This product normally sells for $4,000, which means you get to score more than $2,000 off in instant savings.

TCL’s 98-inch S Class 4K smart Google TV is perfect for those looking to get a new TV with a massive display and a very affordable price tag. Indeed, it’s the 2023 model, but that won’t matter when you realize all that you get for under $2,000. It includes support for Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG, built-in Google Assistant, a voice remote that will help you control your content via voice commands, and you also get Alexa support, so you can also use it with your smart speakers and more.

It’s also an excellent gaming option, as you will receive up to 120Hz refresh rates and Motion Rate 480 with MEMC Frame Insertion for best-in-class motion clarity. Unfortunately, this deal won’t be around forever, as it will only be available until Sunday, February 25. But you still have more than enough time to take advantage of this absolute steal.

Other excellent alternatives that are also on sale

TCL’s latest offers will also get you exciting discounts on higher-end alternatives. The Q7 Series QLED 4K smart TV sells for just $498 on its smaller 55-inch alternative, which normally goes for $600, meaning you will be able to score $100 in instant savings. The 55-inch Q6 alternative is also very compelling, selling for $318 with $130 off. However, if it were my money, I’d go for the 75-inch QM8 OLED, which now goes for $1,498 thanks to a very attractive 35 percent discount, which will get you more than $800 off.