One of TCL’s largest smart TVs receives a massive $2,300 discount thanks to Amazon’s latest offers. The 98-inch Class XL Collection 4K UHD QLED Smart Google TV is now selling for $6,000 thanks to a 28 percent discount, representing $2,300 instant savings.

TCL XL Collection 4K UHD QLED Smart TV TCL’s XL Collection 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV featured an amazing 98-inch display with 120Hz refresh rates, support for the latest and most popular streaming services, including HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube, and more. See at Amazon (US)

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The TCL 98-inch Class XL Collection Smart Google TV features a massive 4K display with 120Hz refresh rates, excellent picture clarity with Dolby Vision HDR for the most lifelike picture, Quantum Dot technology for greater accuracy, brighter and vivid colors matching the format used by most cinema screens. You will also receive Contrast Color Zones that will help optimize contrast with 192 localized zones for maximum detail, depth, and dimension.

Suppose you want a smaller price tag but are still in the market for a large-screen smart TV. In that case, TCL’s 65-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku TV is selling for $594, thanks to a 12 percent discount. It’s not the latest model, but it is still an excellent option for those looking for a new smart TV on a budget. And you can also check out Hisense’s 75-inch A6 Series, selling for $548 with 23 percent instant savings.

And if you want your house to get clean while you watch your favorite shows, remember that you can get your hands on a new ECOVACS DEEBOT T10 OMNI Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo with a self-cleaning station for $900 with 25 percent savings. Or get the more budget-friendly DEEBOT N8+, now selling for just $268, thanks to an insane $381 price drop that will save you more than 50 percent.