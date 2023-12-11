Amazon’s latest offers will get you crazy savings on some of the best and largest smart TVs this holiday season. Today’s best option comes from TCL, as you can now purchase a new 98-inch TCL S5 Series 4K LED Smart TV with Google TV for just 2,498 after receiving a huge 38 percent discount.

TCL S5 4K LED Smart TV $2498 $4000 Save $1502 TCL’s 5-Series smart TV arrives with support for Dolby Vision, HDR Ultra, and Dolby Atmos, and since it runs on Google TV, it will work perfectly with Google Assistant and Alexa. You also get a stunning LED display that will reach up to 120Hz refresh rates and Motion Rate 480. $2498 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

TCL’s Series 5 4K LED Smart TV is an excellent and affordable option for anyone looking to get great features on a budget, and now it’s even a better option for those interested in a large screen, as the 98-inch model now sells for $2,498, which is $1,500 less than its regular price tag, making it the perfect holiday offer for those who want a massive screen in their homes. TCL’s 5-Series smart TV arrives with support for Dolby Vision, HDR Ultra, and Dolby Atmos, and since it runs on Google TV, it will work perfectly with Google Assistant and Alexa. You also get a stunning LED display that will reach up to 120Hz refresh rates and Motion Rate 480 with MEMC Frame Insertion for excellent motion clarity.

A 98-inch smart TV might not be the best option for every person since most of us don’t have the space in our apartments. However, there’s another excellent option available, and it’s one of the best alternatives on the market, as you can also take home a new 65-inch TCL Q7 QLED 4K smart TV for just $698, thanks to a very attractive 30 percent discount.

You will also find interesting savings applied to Samsung’s 75-inch Class QLED 4K The Frame LS03B Series, now selling for 2,198 with 27 percent savings. And if you want a large screen size without breaking the bank, you should also consider taking home the new NEBULA Mars 3 Air GTV Projector for just $600, as it will let you watch your favorite content on a huge 150-inch screen.