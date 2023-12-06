We start today’s offers with the perfect option for those interested in improving their media center, as one of TCL’s best smart TVs is currently receiving a major price cut. In other words, you can take your media experience to new heights with a new 75-inch TCL Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV, which now sells for just $900 thanks to a very attractive 36 percent discount.

Amazon’s latest offers will get you excellent savings on one of my favorite smart TVs on the market, as you can now get your hands on a new TCL Q7 Series QLED 4K Smart TV for as low as $500 when you go for the 55-inch model, as it is currently receiving a 24 percent discount, which translates to $155 in instant savings. However, if you’re looking for the best deal available, you have to set your sights on the 75-inch model, now going for $900 with $500 off. The 65-inch variant is also on sale. It comes with 30 percent savings, leaving it up for grabs at $698.

TCL’s Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV is perfect for those looking to get great specs without breaking the bank. It will deliver outstanding 4K content with vivid colors and deep blacks thanks to Quantum Dot Technology with UltraWide Color Gamut. It will also give you a bright image with 1,000 nits peak brightness, which, combined with Full Array Pro Local Dimming, will also give you excellent contrast with deep blacks. Further, you get to enjoy up to 120Hz refresh rates that will double when using Game Accelerator, and you will also see outstanding motion clarity with multiple motion enhancement technologies.