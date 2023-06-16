We start today’s deals with TCL, as the company is currently shaving off up to 29 percent on its QM8 QLED 4K Smart Mini LED TV series. Best savings arrive with the 65-inch model, which now sells for $1,200 after a $500 instant price cut. You will find the 75 and 85-inch models also on sale, but savings won’t be as hot as the ones applied to the 65-inch version. Either way, you would be taking home an excellent smart TV with a gorgeous 4K QLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, which makes it the perfect option to watch your favorite sports series and even gaming.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

TCL’s QM8 QLED 4K Smart Mini LED TV features Quantum Dot Technology with UltraWide Color Gamut to deliver better, richer, more lifelike images. Also, you get up to 2,300 local dimming zones and precise zone control with the company’s AIPQ Engine for better contrast and more. Yes, I also mentioned that it would be a great option for gaming, and that’s because it includes Game Accelerator 240, which will help you enjoy more responsive gameplay without lag.

Of course, there are more options to choose from, starting with TCL’s massive 75-inch Class 6-Series 4K Mini-LED UHD QLED Smart Roku TV that sells for $1,275 with 15 percent in instant savings, or get the more affordable Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED for $765 with 14 percent savings and the same screen size.

And if you’re looking for the latest TCL has to offer, you can also check out the 85-inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV with Google TV that now goes for $1,700 with 23 percent in instant savings, which translates to $500 savings. Or get the smaller 55-inch variant for $600, thanks to a $150 discount. However, if it were my money, I’d go for the 65-inch model that sells for $800, thanks to a $200 price cut.

You can also boost your media experience by adding TCL’s Alto 8 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Smart Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofers to your cart, as this baby sells for just $15 thanks to a $50 discount. And since we’re talking soundbars and TCL, I might as well let you in on the launch of five new soundbars, where you will find the Q Class Premium 3.1 Channel Sound Bar selling for $230 and the 5.1 Channel Sound Bar going for $280, while the S Class Sound Bars arrive in 2.1, 3.1, and 5.1 Channel flavors with $150, $180, and $230 price tags, respectively.