We are inching closer to the next FIFA World Cup, which means it’s a great moment to upgrade your TV, especially considering we are already receiving early Black Friday deals. Today’s best option comes from Amazon.com, where you will find TCL’s 6-Series 8K Mini-LED UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Roku TV and other great smart TVs on sale.

You can currently purchase a new 65-inch TCL 6-Series 8K Mini-LED Smart Roku TV for just $1,400 after receiving a very compelling 30 percent discount at Amazon.com. This fantastic smart TV arrives with exceptional display performance with over 33 million pixels, which means you get four times the clarity of 4K UHD displays. Its mini-LED tech will also help with fantastic contrast, brightness, and more for a great viewing experience. It usually sells for $2,000, which means you get $600 in savings.

Suppose you’re looking for a more affordable option. In that case, TCL’s 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Google TV may be the best alternative, as you can get one for just $230 after receiving an insane 43 percent discount. This is the latest model, and it comes with stunning detail for a remarkable visual experience, HDR to deliver bright and accurate colors for a lifelike viewing experience, and the best part is that you also get Google Assistant built-in, which means you can use your digital assistant to look for your favorite content.

TCL 6-Series 75-inch 8K QLED TV This fantastic smart TV arrives with exceptional display performance with over 33 million pixels, which means you get four times the clarity of 4K UHD displays. View at Amazon

We have also spotted some crazy savings on the Hisense ULED 4K Premium 55U6H Quantum Dot QLED Series 55-inch Smart Google TV, which now sells for $370 after seeing a 36 percent discount. Or get better savings with the 65-inch model, which sells for $498 after receiving a 38 percent discount, representing $300 savings. And if you’re not a fan of Google TV, you can also check out the Hisense ULED 4K Premium 55U6GR Quantum Dot QLED Series 55-inch Class Roku 4K Smart TV, which currently goes for $430, thanks to the latest 26 percent discount. Or go all out and get your hands on a new Optoma UHZ50 Smart 4K UHD Laser Home Theater Projector, now available for $1,999 after a huge $700 discount.