TCL’s 5-Series 4K QLED Smart TVs are currently on sale

We have received tons of smart TVs deals over the last couple of days, where you got the chance to save on several options from Samsung, Sony, Hisense, and more. However, it seems that you will have more options to choose from, as you can now purchase a new TCL 5-Series 4K OLED smart TV starting at just $350 after the latest deals available at Amazon.com.

TCL’s 5-Series is receiving tons of love at Amazon.com, where you can purchase a new 50-inch model for just $350 after the latest price drops. This model was listed at $430, which means that the new price tag will let you take one home while saving $80. The best part is that these smart TVs were introduced back in April, so it’s not like you will get dated specs or features.

Of course, prices and savings will also depend on the display size you choose. For example, you can opt for the largest model, which comes with a 75-inch display and an $800 price tag after receiving a $100 price cut. The other 65 and 55-inch models received a $50 discount, which means you can take one home for $550 and $400, respectively.

TCL Class 5-Series 4K Smart TV Enjoy your favorite shows with the TCL Class 5-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV that will deliver amazing image quality with bright and vivid colors. It also comes with support for Alexa, Google Assistant and other great features for those interested in buying one.

The TCL 5-Series 4K QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV comes packed with a LED display capable of delivering 60Hz refresh rates. You will also enjoy great picture quality, Quantum Dot technology for improved color accuracy, better brightness, and a wider color volume that matches the format used by most cinema screens. And you also get hands-free voice control.

Still, if you’re interested in a more affordable option, you can also check out TCL’s 3-Series 32-inch Roku smart TV that currently goes for $150 after receiving a very compelling 35 percent discount.