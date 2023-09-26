We start today’s offers with crazy TCL savings that will get you a new 65-inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV with Google TV for just $700 after receiving a very attractive 30 percent discount. This model normally sells for $1,000, meaning that you would score $300 in instant savings if you pull the trigger on this fantastic deal. You will also find exciting savings on the 55 and 75-inch models, but these will give you 27 and 29 percent savings, respectively. The 55-inch model goes for $550, which is a rather affordable price tag for all the goodies you’ll be getting, but I’d definitely go for the larger 75-inch variant as it will help you keep $400 in your pocket.

TCL Q7 QLED TV $700 $1000 Save $300 The TCL Q7 QLED TV offers a native 120Hz refresh rate display (that can go up to 240Hz while gaming) at a low price. It also comes with features such as Dolby Vision IQ and AIPQ Gen 3 engine. $700 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

TCL’s Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV with Google TV is one of the best value TVs you can get, as it includes several high-end features, including Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR Ultra, 120Hz refresh rates that will get boosted by the company’s Game Accelerator up to 240Hz for a more enjoyable and smoother gaming experience. You also get a voice remote to control your TV, and it’s also great cause it works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Another excellent alternative is the 65-inch TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Google TV, which now goes for $548 thanks to a 22 percent discount. Indeed, there are other better options around, but this price is difficult to beat. And if you’re planning on picking one up, you can also add a new TCL Alto 6 2.0 Channel Home Theater Sound Bar to your setup for just $70 with $10 savings, or get the higher-end TCL Alto R1 Wireless 2.0 Channel Sound Bar for Roku TV for $100 after receiving a 50 percent discount. And you would still have enough money to add a new Govee TV LED Backlight for 55-75-inch TVs to your basket, as it will only cost you $20 with the latest offers.