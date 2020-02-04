Author
BlackBerry stopped making smartphones back in 2016 because their devices weren’t as popular as before, and sales were a failure. They then decided to close a licensing deal with TCL that gave us some high devices with epic battery life and their famous Qwerty keyboard. However, BlackBerry Mobile has recently tweeted that their agreement with TCL will ends on August 31st, 2020.

We may be close to the end of BlackBerry smartphones. Starting September 1st, 2020, TCL won’t be able to sell more BlackBerry smartphones. Their licensing deal would’ve come to an end, and they will no longer have the right to design and manufacture these devices. TCL BlackBerry devices will continue to receive support for the next two years, including customer service and warranty until August 31st, 2022. BlackBerry may find a new partner in the future that may deliver us new BlackBerry devices, but at least for the moment being, we may be saying goodbye to these devices for some time.

