One of the things that have changed in the past year and a half is the way we connect. In comparison to last year, we have a lot of tools to communicate, even so much so that Google brought Duo to Android TVs. However, not a lot of Android TVs come with a built-in web camera. TCL has announced a new Full HD USB cam that’s designed to work with its Android and Google TVs.

The camera connects to TCL’s Android TV using a USB cable (which is included in the box). The camera then attaches to your TV using a magnetic flap. It is a 1080p USB cam with a 70-degree field of view. The camera has a stereo mic array (two microphones), with “3D noise reduction.” There’s also a “privacy cover” that you can slide to cover the camera when not in use.

The camera is easy to install, thanks to the magnetic flap that attaches easily on to the back of the TVs. The size is quite small too, with the camera standing 1.5-inch tall and 0.9-inch in depth. The USB cable that comes included in the box is quite long, around 4.7-feet, which makes it easier to attach the camera to any of the USB ports of the TV.

TCL says the USB camera is designed to work only with its Android, Roku, and Google TVs so the device won’t work with other Android TVs and also Windows and macOS. The TCL USB cam has been priced at $80 and will be available to purchase in the United States. However, it’s still not clear which (and when) stores will have it for sale. You can take a closer look at the TCL webcam for Android TV using the link given below.