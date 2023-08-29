Key Takeaways TCL introduces the world's first smartphones with NXTPAPER display technology, offering a unique eye-comfort experience with low blue light emissions.

The TCL 40 NXTPAPER and TCL 40 NXTPAPER 5G feature sensors to automatically adjust brightness and color temperature, along with an anti-glare coating and smudge-resistant layer.

The TCL 40 NXTPAPER has a larger display, faster charging, and better features compared to the TCL 40 NXTPAPER 5G, but both models offer competitive performance and affordable prices.

Ahead of the IFA event, TCL announced two new smartphones, the TCL 40 NXTPAPER and the TCL 40 NXTPAPER 5G. The latest smartphones are the world’s first and only devices to offer the NXTPAPER display technology and come with low blue light certificates. Until now, the new display solution was only available on select TCL tablets and laptops, and it’s the first time the company was able to bring it to its mobile devices.

The new TCL NXPAPER phones offer a unique experience for eye comfort, and are hardware-certified by TÜV for harmful blue light emissions. TCL says that users can now watch movies and consume content more comfortably on the “full color paper-like” panel.

Like most smartphones, it has sensors that can automatically adjust the brightness and color temperature based on the user’s environment to offer a more comfortable experience for consuming content. The displays also have an anti-glare coating with a matte texture and an extra smudge-resistant layer.

In terms of performance, the two devices have a lot in common, though, strangely, the non-5 G model offers even more hardware and better features.

Price & Availability

The TCL 40 NXTPAPER will retail for €199 (~$215), and it’ll become available in Europe in September. The TCL 40 NXTPAPER 5G will be available for €249 (~$270) and go on sale first in Europe in October. Both devices will become available in more countries later this year.

TCL 40 NXTPAPER

The TCL 40 NXTPAPER comes with a 6.78-inch hole-punch NXTPAPER display. It has an FHD+ 1080 x 2460 resolution panel with 60Hz and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It offers 450 nits of brightness, and it has a 1500:1 contrast ratio. It’s worth noting that the phone also supports the optional stylus pen and the stylus case that allows users to draw, sketch, and do even more. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage.

The device runs Android 13 out of the box, and TCL says that it’ll upgrade it to Android 14. In terms of connectivity, the 40 has Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s also a fingerprint sensor on the side.

On the back, the TCL 40 NXTPAPER houses three sensors. There’s a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro sensor. The front contains a 32MP sensor to ensure selfies look great.

When it comes to the battery, the phone sports a 5,010 mAh cell, and it supports 33W fast wired charging via USB-C. TCL says it can go from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes, and the company will provide the fast charger inside the box.

TCL 40 NXTPAPER 5G

The TCL 40 NXTPAPER 5G is a slight downgrade, compared to the non-5G model, and it has a smaller display, and a less powerful chipset. It also lacks support for the faster wired charging solution, and the stylus.

The TCL 40 NXTPAPER 5G comes with a 6.6-inch v-notch NXTPAPER display. It’s a HD+ 720 x 1612 resolution panel with 60Hz and 20:9 aspect ratio. It offers 500 nits of brightness, and it has a 1500:1 contrast ratio. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage.

The device will run Android 13 out of the box, and TCL says it’ll receive one OS upgrade. Regarding connectivity, the 40 has Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s also a fingerprint sensor on the side.

Flipping the phone on its back reveals three sensors. There’s a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, the 40 NXTPAPER 5G sports an 8MP sensor. As for the battery, the device comes with a large 5,000 mAh cell inside, and it supports 15W wired charging via the USB-C charging port.