Earlier this year, in January, at the 2021 CES, TCL unveiled the 20-series smartphones with the introduction of the TCL 20 5G and TCL 20 SE. Today, the company is adding three new smartphones to the product family, namely the TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20L+, and the TCL 20L.

TCL 20 Pro 5G

As pictured above, the company calls it “The Best TCL Phone To-Date”, aimed at customers looking for “advanced features and superb performance”.

The TCL 20 Pro 5G has a curved AMOLED display with a diagonal of 6.67 inches which features the new NXTVISION 2.0 Intelligent Display technology powered by Pixelworks. AI technology automatically recognizes content on the display and fine-tunes color, contrast, and sharpness, in addition to its HDR10 certification.

Running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G platform, the phone packs the Kryo 560 Octa-Core CPU, and the Adreno 619 GPU, all paired with 6GB of memory and 256GB of expandable storage.

The back camera system consists of four shooters: 48MP Sony IMX582 + 16MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro + 2MP depth sensor. Of the four, only the main shooter is optically stabilized.

The 32MP front-facing camera resides in the centered singular punch hole at the top of the display.

Powering everything is Android 11-based TCL UI, and a 4500mAh battery with 18W wired, and 15W wireless charging.

Color options include Moondust Gray and Marine Blue.

The TCL 20 Pro 5G will be available starting tomorrow in the United Kingdom, Italy, and Portugal, and will go for €549. Other regions will be added where pricing will vary depending on the market.

TCL 20L+

The 20L+ comes with the same display size, at 6.67 inches, same resolution at FHD+ (1080×2400), granted, this time around it’s flat.

Under the hood, there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chip with the Kryo 260 Octa-Core CPU and the Adreno 610 GPU. Helping them out are 6GB of memory and 256GB of expandable storage.

The camera quartet consists of a primary 64MP shooter, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie shooter is a 16MP unit residing in the punch hole at the top of the display.

The battery is a rather large, 5,000mAh juice pack and the operating system is Android 11-based.

The TCL 20L+ will be available starting tomorrow in the United Kingdom, Italy, and Portugal and will go for €269. More regions will be added later on. Color options include Milky Way Grey and North Star Blue, and a similar variant will land in the United States under the TCL 20S moniker.

TCL 20L

The most affordable of the three phones, the TCL 20L (at €269) shares the same display and chipset (including CPU and GPU) as the 20L+. However, it packs 4GB of memory and 128GB of expandable storage, with a variant that ups the RAM to 6GB.

The primary shooter has been toned down to 48MP, but TCL kept in the 8MP wide-angle, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth cameras. The front-facer is unchanged, at 16MP inside the display’s punch hole.

The battery is also a carryover at 5,000mAh, and, of course, the operating system is the same TCL UI based on Android 11.

Luna Blue and Ellipse Black are the color options you can choose from.