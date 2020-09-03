At its IFA 2020 presence, TCL has unveiled a new smartwatch built for senior citizens. The TCL MOVETIME Family Watch offers 4G hands-free two-way calling, automatic fall detection, heart rate monitoring and medication reminders designed to help seniors.

The TCL MOVETIME Family Watch provides automatic fall detection. It notes when the wearer falls and sends an immediate alert (within 60 seconds) to assigned emergency contacts with the individual’s precise location. The wearer can also dismiss the alert if necessary. It comes with an embedded heart rate monitor and sensor that keeps an eye on heart rate and alerts the wearer to irregular activity, such as an accelerated or slower than average heart rate.

The watch also comes with daily activity tracking and sleep monitoring to help the seniors track their activity and calories, while also measuring their sleep duration, cycle, and efficiency. It has medication reminders that make sure seniors always take their pills on time.

The MOVETIME Family Watch MT43A comes in Dark Gray and Black with a 41 x 48.5mm AMOLED touch display and optimized larger icons, watch face and graphics.

The device is IP67 water and dust resistant and it is designed to meet CCPA and GDPR compliance to protect user privacy. The TCL smartwatch will be available in North America and Europe this fall for €229.