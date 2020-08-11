TCL has announced the US availability of its new TCL Roku TV models across its popular 5- and 6-Series TV lines. For the first time, TCL’s 5-Series will join its 6-Series Roku TV in boasting Quantum Dot (QLED) color technology to deliver better brightness and wider color volume.

TCL’s new 5-and 6-Series Roku TV models are feature 4K ultra HD picture clarity combined with the contrast, color, and detail of Dolby Vision HDR (High Dynamic Range). Additionally, both series will come with HDR Pro Pack, allowing consumers to enjoy a truly cinematic experience at home. Further, they support Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG as well.

The TCL AiPQ Engine optimizes color, contrast and clarity for 4K HDR experience. AiPQ Engine features three core picture quality algorithms -Smart HDR for vibrant color, Smart 4K Upscaling for sharp clarity and Smart Contrast for dramatic depth.

“With more people relying on their TVs more than ever before, TCL is proud to have an advantage in manufacturing high quality televisions packed with the latest technology. As a vertically integrated company, we can use those advantages to continue bringing premium products –like the 5-and 6-Series –to market at a value that can be appreciated by us all,”said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL. “As consumers are enjoying ever-larger screen sizes,picture performance is becoming even more important. TCL launched the world’s first big-screen TV with Quantum Dot over five years ago and has been refining the performance and cost efficiency since then. Having QLED featured in three of the five series of televisions we offer this year, along with an array of other ground breaking features, is critical to our users’ enjoyment and we are excited for these models to find their way into our customers’ homes.”

55-inch TCL 6-series TV

For the first time, the 6-Series will be available with thousands of micro-meter class mini-LED backlights. This TCL-pioneered mini-LED backlight technology powers up to 240 Contrast Control Zones. TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology optimizes the image across individual zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas. The 6-series also houses Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision for greater brightness and contrast.

Select screen sizes of the 6-Series offer 2-position configurable legs for use with longer or shorter TV furniture stands as well as easy cable management integrated into each TV leg. Moreover, TCL’s 6-Series will be the world’s first TV with THX Certified Game Mode.

The TCL 6-Series will be available in 55” (55R635) starting at $649.99, 65” (65R635) at $899.99, and 75” (75R635) at $1399.99, with limited availability starting today at your favorite retailer.

Coming to the TCL’s 5-Series Roku TV line, it features QLED color and TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology alongside technologies like Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision, HDR Pro Pack, Auto Game Mode.

75-inch TCL 5-series TV

TCL’s 5-Series uses Contrast Control Zone technology to drive up to 80 zones of LED lights powering the TV’s luminance engine to allow high-precision contrast accuracy depending on the image that’s on the screen. This Contrast Control Zone technology with upto 80 zones of local dimming makes for precision accuracy with deeper darks to astonishing brightness.

The TCL 5-Series is now available in sizes ranging from 50” up to 75” models starting at under $400 from your favorite retailer.