TCL unveils 30XE and 30V 5G smartphones, new tablets, smart glasses and more

TCL announced multiple 5G products today at CES 2022. The company announced two new 5G devices that will launch in the US, along with the TCL 30 5G later this year. Alongside the new 5G smartphones, TCL also announced the NXTPAPER 10s tablet, the Tab 8, Tab 10L, Book 14 Go laptop, NXTWEAR Air smart glasses, and the LINK Hub 5G router.

TCL 30XE 5G

The new TCL 30XE 5G smartphone comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ (1600 x 720) 90Hz display, and it has a teardrop notch that houses the 8MP selfie camera. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, and it has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. There are also three cameras on the back, a 13MP primary, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera.

There’s a fingerprint sensor on the back, and it will also support Face Unlock, although this will likely be through the camera. It runs Android 11, and it has a 4,500 mAh battery that also supports 18W fast charging, and it’s worth mentioning that TCL will bundle said charger inside the box. That’s not the only thing the company will include, as it’ll also have a 3.5mm headphone jack. TCL didn’t share pricing and availability at this time.

TCL 30V 5G

The TCL 30V 5G has a 6.53-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) 60Hz display and it has a hole-punch cutout for the 16MP selfie camera. The TCL 30V is powered by the Snapdragon 480 5G chipset, and it has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Like the 30XE, it also has a fingerprint sensor on the back, and it supports Face Unlock through the selfie camera.

There are three rear cameras on the back, including a 50MP primary, a 5MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro sensor. The 30V will run Android 11, and it’ll also have a 4,500 mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging – which will also be bundled in the box. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB-C port on the bottom. The TCL 30V will be available in Midnight Gray color. TCL didn’t share pricing and availability at this time.

TCL NXTWEAR AIR

TCL didn’t give us much information about the new smart glasses, but we know that it has dual Micro OLED 1080p displays at 16:9 aspect ratio. The FOV is 47-degrees, and it’ll support 60Hz by default. There are also two speakers, presumably on each side, and there’s a USB-C with display port to charge it up. TCL said that pricing and availability will be shared soon.

Other TCL announcements: