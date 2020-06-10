TCL recently launched new Android TVs that have a starting price of just $129. Now, the company has teased the launch of a QLED TV in India. The company will be hosting a digital event on June 18 in the country.

TCL took to Twitter to reveal the latest development. The tweet includes a link to a pre-registration page. Going to that page reveals the launch is actually for a QLED TV and not a smartphone or budget TV.

The online launch event will begin at 12:30 PM IST. The company says those who pre-register will win prizes and get exclusive early bird offers.

