TCL recently launched new Android TVs that have a starting price of just $129. Now, the company has teased the launch of a QLED TV in India. The company will be hosting a digital event on June 18 in the country.

The biggest reveal is about to happen soon.



Get set to #GoBeyondYourImagination with #TCL on 18th June, 12.30 PM onwards. Don’t forget to preregister for the #launch and win some exciting prizes!



Hurry. Pre-registration closes soon. https://t.co/qj1yeq2NLL pic.twitter.com/MAW9nqlfTK — TCL India (@tcl_india) June 10, 2020

TCL took to Twitter to reveal the latest development. The tweet includes a link to a pre-registration page. Going to that page reveals the launch is actually for a QLED TV and not a smartphone or budget TV.

The online launch event will begin at 12:30 PM IST. The company says those who pre-register will win prizes and get exclusive early bird offers.