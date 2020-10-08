TCL is foraying into a new product category in North America with the launch of its TCL Tab. The device features a sleek design, comes with an 8-inch display, and packs moderate battery. The 4G LTE-capable device runs on and oct-core Snapdragon SoC and comes equipped with 3GB RAM. It has Eye Comfort mode to filter blue light and adjust color temperature, Dark mode to conserve battery, and Reading mode to provide a book-like reading experience.

The TCL Tab features an 8-inch FHD+ (1200 x 1920) display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It also has memory expansion slot. You can expand the memory up to 256 gigs. It runs Android 10 and features a fingerprint sensor. The new tablet sports an 8MP rear camera, while on the front lies a 5MP selfie shooter. It packs a 5,500mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to 17 hours of mixed usage. The company claims it can be charged up to 100% in 2.7 hours.

“There has been a large increase in demand for affordable tablets capable of supporting in-home initiatives for learning and working, while also keeping the entire family entertained and connected,” said Eric Anderson, Senior Vice President of TCL Communication, North America. “With the TCL TAB, we have engaged with Verizon to create an Android tablet that will provide family households with the network and tools necessary for both a productive and entertaining mobile experience.”

The TCL TAB is available starting today at Verizon stores and online in Suede Black for $199.99.