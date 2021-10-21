TCL, today, took wraps off its new tablet for the US market. Dubbed TCL TAB Pro 5G, this is TCL’s first-ever 5G tablet. TCL says that the tablet launch marks the company’s continued commitment to bringing “affordable 5G solutions” to the North American market. TCL vouches for its TAB Pro as the tablet that “keeps you connected to every aspect of your digital life, at home and on the go.”

On the front of the TCL Tab Pro 5G is the 10.36-inch Full HD+ display that has a resolution of 1200×2000 pixels. TCL has incorporated NXTVISION technology that provides users with enhanced color, clarity, and contrast, in addition to real-time SDR-to-HDR conversion. For those looking for a tablet for media consumption, TCL’s 5G tablet has stereo speakers that give an immersive experience while viewing content. It has Dragontrail glass protection.

At the heart of the tablet is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 5G chipset. Snapdragon 480 5G is Qualcomm’s octa-core chipset that is built on 8nm node architecture. It was introduced earlier this year and features Kryo 460 CPU that has a clock speed up to 2.0 GHz. For 5G, it has the X51 5G Modem-RF System that supports both mmWave and Sub-6 GHz 5G networks. Coupled with 4GB RAM, the tab could provide a good media experience. In addition to the 4GB RAM, TCL Tab Pro 5G offers 64GB internal memory and supports up to 1TB expansion via a Micro SD card.

Backing the tablet is an 8,000 mAh battery. TCL says the tablet should provide “back-to-back video calls or keep kids entertained with hours of entertainment while on the go.” TCL says the tablet should charge in under 4 hours and should last up to 17 hours of mixed-use. It even features the reverse charging capability that allows you to share battery life with your smartphone. There’s also a Battery Saver mode and Smart Manager built into the tablet.

On the back of the tablet is a 13MP main camera. “Have fun playing with real-time filters, animate clips with stop motion mode, or edit your masterpiece with advanced features like AI Sky Enhancement and Object Eraser, using NXTVISION technology to enhance pictures after you take them for the best color, contrast, and sharpness available,” says TCL in their press release. On the front is an 8MP selfie camera for video calls.

At the launch of the new tablet, Senior Vice President and General Manager of TCL North America, Eric Anderson, said, “We are proud to continue expanding and strengthening our partnership with Verizon by adding TCL’s very first 5G tablet to our product portfolio. This new addition to our lineup builds on our company’s 5G For All campaign, ensuring plenty of opportunities for entertainment, productivity, and more to families and professionals alike.”

TCL has priced the tablet at $399.99. It will be available exclusively with Verizon. The tablet is available for purchase via TCL’s website. Verizon also has interesting offers on the Tab Pro 5G. As a part of its “Buy More, Save More Promo,” customers can get up to $100 off on the 5G tablet when they purchase an eligible Android smartphone on a Verizon plan.