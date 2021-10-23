You can currently save tons of money at Amazon.com, where you will find a vast selection of TCL smart TVs on sale. First up, we have the 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV that’s currently getting a 16 percent discount, which will get you $130 savings, meaning you can pick one up for $695 on its 55-inch model. However, you can opt for the larger 75-inch model that’s receiving a $100 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $1,300, Or go for the 65-inch variant that sells for $999 after a $140 discount.

You can step up your game with the TCL Class 6-Series 8K Mini-LED UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Roku TV that’s also on sale. You can get the 75-inch model for $2,700 after a $300 discount representing 10 percent savings. Or get the smaller 65-inch variant for $2,000 after a $200 discount. The TCL Class 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV is another excellent option to go for, as it is currently getting a 17 percent discount that translates to $500 savings for anyone interested. This will let you get your new 85-inch smart TV for $2,500.

You will also find savings on the Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV that goes for $1,599 in its 85-inch option that comes with $300 savings. The TCL 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV is available for $695 with $205 savings. You will find additional savings depending on the display size you go for, so choose wisely.

    TCL 6-Series 4K

    TCL Class 6-Series 8K

    TCL Class 4K UHD

Other deals feature the MSI Full HD non-glare Gaming Curved Monitor that’s currently selling for $250 after a $100 discount. This will get you a 30-inch display with 200Hz refresh rates and more. The AOC Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor is also on sale, and you can get your 24-inch model for $197 after an $18 discount. You will also find the latest AirPods Max selling for as low as $449, depending on the color variant you go for. The most expensive variants are the Silver and Space Gray models that sell for $499, but these options will still score you $50 savings.

    MSI Full HD Non-Glare Gaming Monitor

    AOC Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor

    Apple AirPods Max




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
Sony WH-1000XM4 battery life
Sony’s WH-1000XM4, gaming headsets and more are on sale today
Today’s best headphone deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find a vast selection of Sony devices, headsets, and more on sale
Galaxy Z Flip 3 on the table
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Buds 2, OnePlus 9 Pro and more are on sale today
Today’s best smartphone deals start with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and more devices on sale
Samsung’s The Frame, Echo Show 8 and more devices are on sale
We keep getting amazing deals from Amazon.com, where the latest Samsung The Frame, Toshiba Smart TVs, and more devices are on sale