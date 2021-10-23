You can currently save tons of money at Amazon.com, where you will find a vast selection of TCL smart TVs on sale. First up, we have the 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV that’s currently getting a 16 percent discount, which will get you $130 savings, meaning you can pick one up for $695 on its 55-inch model. However, you can opt for the larger 75-inch model that’s receiving a $100 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $1,300, Or go for the 65-inch variant that sells for $999 after a $140 discount.

You can step up your game with the TCL Class 6-Series 8K Mini-LED UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Roku TV that’s also on sale. You can get the 75-inch model for $2,700 after a $300 discount representing 10 percent savings. Or get the smaller 65-inch variant for $2,000 after a $200 discount. The TCL Class 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV is another excellent option to go for, as it is currently getting a 17 percent discount that translates to $500 savings for anyone interested. This will let you get your new 85-inch smart TV for $2,500.

You will also find savings on the Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV that goes for $1,599 in its 85-inch option that comes with $300 savings. The TCL 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV is available for $695 with $205 savings. You will find additional savings depending on the display size you go for, so choose wisely.

Other deals feature the MSI Full HD non-glare Gaming Curved Monitor that’s currently selling for $250 after a $100 discount. This will get you a 30-inch display with 200Hz refresh rates and more. The AOC Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor is also on sale, and you can get your 24-inch model for $197 after an $18 discount. You will also find the latest AirPods Max selling for as low as $449, depending on the color variant you go for. The most expensive variants are the Silver and Space Gray models that sell for $499, but these options will still score you $50 savings.