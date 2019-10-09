Other OS

TCL Roku TV 8-Series available for pre-order in the U.S.

Contents

Back in August TCL announced details of its 2019 Roku TV models, including the new 8- and 6-Series. Now the company is announcing the availability of its flagship model, the 8 series, which can be pre-ordered starting today at Best Buy stores and online across the country.

Featuring Quantum Dot (QLED) display panels, the 8-series utilizes high-performance Mini-LED back-lights, with more than 25,000 individual Mini-LEDs inside the 75-inch model.

The TCL Roku TV 8-series will be available in a 65-inch size with 4K resolution (model 65Q825) which will go for $1,999, and in a 75-inch size also with 4K resolution (model 75Q825), going for $2,999.

TCL equipped the 8-series with the AiPQ Engine, which uses machine-learning algorithms to optimize color, contrast and clarity. The AiPQ Engine features three distinct picture quality algorithms: Smart HDR for vibrant color, Smart 4K Upscaling for sharp clarity, and Smart Contrast for dramatic depth.

The device is not only feature packed, but it also brings a FullView design which is basically bezel-less. You can learn more about the 8-series here, and if it’s something you’d fancy you can pre-order it on BestBuy.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Other OS
Tags
News, Smart TV, Smart TVs, TCL
, , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.