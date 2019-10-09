TCL Roku TV 8-Series available for pre-order in the U.S.

Back in August TCL announced details of its 2019 Roku TV models, including the new 8- and 6-Series. Now the company is announcing the availability of its flagship model, the 8 series, which can be pre-ordered starting today at Best Buy stores and online across the country.

Featuring Quantum Dot (QLED) display panels, the 8-series utilizes high-performance Mini-LED back-lights, with more than 25,000 individual Mini-LEDs inside the 75-inch model.

The TCL Roku TV 8-series will be available in a 65-inch size with 4K resolution (model 65Q825) which will go for $1,999, and in a 75-inch size also with 4K resolution (model 75Q825), going for $2,999.

TCL equipped the 8-series with the AiPQ Engine, which uses machine-learning algorithms to optimize color, contrast and clarity. The AiPQ Engine features three distinct picture quality algorithms: Smart HDR for vibrant color, Smart 4K Upscaling for sharp clarity, and Smart Contrast for dramatic depth.

The device is not only feature packed, but it also brings a FullView design which is basically bezel-less. You can learn more about the 8-series here, and if it’s something you’d fancy you can pre-order it on BestBuy.