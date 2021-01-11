TCL teased the NXTPAPER tablet at IFA Berlin 2020. Now, it has officially launched the device at CES 2021. The proprietary NXTPAPER display technology is the “combination of screen and paper and the culmination of two years of product research and design as well as 11 patents for eye protection.” It provides full-HD resolution that offers a “paper-like visual experience” in full color with no flicker and no harmful blue light.

TCL achieves this by combining a highly reflective screen that uses TCL display technology to reuse natural light and has received eye protection certifications from the German Rhine laboratory as well as SGS laboratory and German VDE. When compared to traditional e-ink, TCL NXTPAPER has a 25 percent higher contrast, and when compared to a typical LCD panel, and it is up to 36 percent thinner.

TCL NXTPAPER features an 8.88-inch display with a 1440 x 1080 pixel resolution. It is powered by a 2GHz octa-core CPU. It comes equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage with an option for 256GB expansion with a microSD card. The tablet packs a 5,500mAh battery with support for 18W charging. It weighs 316 grams. Further, it runs Android 10. There is also a 5MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera. It comes with a Kids Learning option, providing a child-friendly user interface and parental controls. Starting April 2021, the TCL NXTPAPER will be available in Europe, Middle East/Africa, Latin America and the Asia Pacific for 349€.

TCL has also announced the TAB 10s alongside its latest NXTPAPER tablet. It comes with POGO pin connectors to support additional third-party accessories, as well as the TCL T-Pen stylus. It is a 10.1-inch tablet that is powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor and packs up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage with a microSD card slot. It packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging.