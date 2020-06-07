TCL is one of the world’s largest and best-selling electronics brands. Now the company has announced that it will sell Android TV models for the first time in the United States. The company has sold Roku TVs since 2014, and now it will add Android TV to its TV sets, allowing users to enjoy their devices and content the way they prefer.













“It is no secret that TCL’s rapid growth coincides with the increasing adoption of smart TVs, but this resounding success is largely due to our innovation, vertical integration, massive business scale and of course, strong relationships with partners like Roku.”

“Our award-winning TV lineup helped propel us into America’s second-largest TV brand just five years after we introduced our products in the U.S. and with those significant achievements, we believe this is the perfect time to deliver another option for consumers with Android TV.”

“Since the first day TCL launched in North America, we’ve been focused on becoming one of the most popular TV brands by paying close attention to what our users value. Consumers desire options and our mission is to serve them with our latest multi-OS strategy. We’re excited to introduce new customers to TCL with our expanded television assortment and smart solutions in additional categories like TCL-branded home appliances, audio products and mobile phones – a broad offering that will further establish the company as a clear leader in the electronics space.”

Chris Larson, Senior Vice President for TCL North America

You can now get your own TC Android TV on Best Buy.com. The 40-inch Class 3-Series 1080 HDTV is available for $19.99, while the 32-inch inch Class 3-Series 1080 HDTV can be yours for $129.99.

Source 9to5Google

Via PR Newswire