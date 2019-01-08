TCL presents the new Alcatel 1 Series smartphones

TCL has presented its new Alcatel 1 Series devices during CES 2019. These are the Alcatel 1X and the Alcatel 1C. These smartphones are designed to offer modern smartphone features at the same time that they try to be accessible to consumers around the world.

The Alcatel 1 Series of 2019 includes the Alcatel 1X that brings a 5.5” display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, dual rear camera with 13MP and 2MP sensors, fingerprint scanner and facial recognition thanks to its Face Key technology. Its price, $120 and it’s going to be available in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The next device in the Alcatel 1 Series is the Alcatel 1C and has a smaller 5” display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It’s going to be available in Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. Its price is supposed to be under $70.