TCL MOVETIME is a 4G smartwatch for seniors

Designed with seniors in mind, the TCL MOVETIME is a 4G smartwatch that reassures seniors that, as the press release puts it, “help is never far away”. The wearable features geolocation, customized geofencing and SOS features, in addition to activity tracking, sleep monitoring, and reminders for appointments and medications.

The TCL MOVETIME features a 1.3-inch display with 240 x 240 pixel resolution, and is powered by the Unisoc (formerly Spreadtrum) SC9820E chip. It has IP65 rating and features 256MB of RAM with 512MB of internal storage, in addition to its 0.3 MP camera and 600mAh battery that is good, according to TCL for five days of stand-by.

The TCL MOVETIME, available in Black, and running a proprietary OS, will be available in select markets later this year at prices starting from €129 ($142).