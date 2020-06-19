TCL has launched a slew of new TVs in India. The series C715 and C815 consists of 4K QLED smart Android TVs, whereas X915 is TCL’s first 8K QLED Android smart TV. Plus, it has also announced 4K UHD TVs under P715 series in the country. All the QLED models come with support for voice control, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

The C815 and X915 TVs feature MEMC and 50W Onkyo Soundbar with 4 units for bass + 4 passive radiator. The C715 series comes with 30w box speakers. Further, the company has partnered with Amazon Prime Video, Hungama, Eros Now, MXPlayer and others for 1 million hours of content.

TCL says the X915 75-inch TV that has 8K (7680 x 4230 pixels) resolution is the first in India to support IMAX enhanced certification and with a pop-up camera. It is powered by a quad-core 1.3Hz AI 8K processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

It comes with AI 8K upscaling that can improve the picture and video quality from clarity upscaling, color compensation, details compensation, and frequency compensation. Moreover, the TV has 50W Onkyo Soundbar with 4 units for speaker + 4 passive radiator.

On the other hand, the TCL C815 4K QLED series features quantum dots (QD) with 93% DCI P3 wide color gamut, 58.3% pure chroma improvement, and 60,000 hours long life span without color fading. It comes with 50W 2.1-channel Onkyo Soundbar with support for Dolby Atmos. Further, the 65-inch and above models have a 120Hz MEMC motion compensation chip.

Price: