At its IFA 2020 presence, TCL has announced that it is launching a pair of true wireless earphones, the MOVEAUDIO S200 under €100. They feature ENC noise reductions tech to reduce background noise. The device connects using Bluetooth 5.0 with a dual Bluetooth

transmission that ensures low latency.

The TCL MOVEAUDIO S200 offer IP54 rating that makes them dustproof and waterproof. Plus, there’s the wear detection feature that automatically plays or pauses the music when you put on or take off your earphones. They feature touch gestures to help you manage calls, music, volume and more. Moreover, each earbud comes with 12mm moving coil drivers and 2 MEMS beamforming microphones.

The true wireless earphones are compatible with both Siri and Google Assistant, and trigger them via a long press. They are claimed to last up to 3.5 hours on a single charge, or up to 23 hours using the charging case’s battery. The product will be made available in three color options of White, Black, and Teal Blue. They will be available globally for only €99 EUR starting at the end of the month.

TCL MOVEAUDIO S200 specifications

Earbuds: 17.68mm x 17.61mm x 40mm

Charging Case: 47.8mm x 58.8mm x 26.5m

12mm moving coil drivers, back & front acoustic venting

Dynamic unit Φ12mm speaker

4 MEMS beamforming microphones (2 per side)

Material: Plastic

Finish: Super-ellipse charging case, silver met

Bluetooth 5.0

Battery – Earbuds: 30mAh, Charging case: 520mA

Google fast pair 2.0

Touch control, voice assistant control

Wearing detection

IP54 dust & waterproofing



