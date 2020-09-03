TCL MOVEAUDIO S200
At its IFA 2020 presence, TCL has announced that it is launching a pair of true wireless earphones, the MOVEAUDIO S200 under €100. They feature ENC noise reductions tech to reduce background noise. The device connects using Bluetooth 5.0 with a dual Bluetooth
transmission that ensures low latency.

The TCL MOVEAUDIO S200 offer IP54 rating that makes them dustproof and waterproof. Plus, there’s the wear detection feature that automatically plays or pauses the music when you put on or take off your earphones. They feature touch gestures to help you manage calls, music, volume and more. Moreover, each earbud comes with 12mm moving coil drivers and 2 MEMS beamforming microphones.

TCL MOVEAUDIO S200

The true wireless earphones are compatible with both Siri and Google Assistant, and trigger them via a long press. They are claimed to last up to 3.5 hours on a single charge, or up to 23 hours using the charging case’s battery. The product will be made available in three color options of White, Black, and Teal Blue. They will be available globally for only €99 EUR starting at the end of the month.

TCL MOVEAUDIO S200 specifications

  • Earbuds: 17.68mm x 17.61mm x 40mm
  • Charging Case: 47.8mm x 58.8mm x 26.5m
  • 12mm moving coil drivers, back & front acoustic venting
  • Dynamic unit Φ12mm speaker
  • 4 MEMS beamforming microphones (2 per side)
  • Material: Plastic
  • Finish: Super-ellipse charging case, silver met
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Battery – Earbuds: 30mAh, Charging case: 520mA
  • Google fast pair 2.0
  • Touch control, voice assistant control
  • Wearing detection
  • IP54 dust & waterproofing


