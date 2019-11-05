TCL is announcing a tablet specifically designed for children, with the Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS. Given the intended audience, the slate features solid parental controls, as well as access to curated content (books, videos, games and music) from Kidomi.

Just in time for the holidays, we’re excited to deliver a tablet experience that is ideal for the entire family, specifically focusing on children. The JOY TAB KIDS is an affordable opportunity to give parents peace of mind, knowing our children can be educated in a fun and easy way while providing important protections at their fingertips — Eric Anderson, Senior Vice President and General Manager for TCL Communication, North America

In terms of specs, the Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS brings an 8-inch display with HD resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. There’s a MediaTek MT8765A SoC at its core, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The cameras on the front and back are identical, at 5MP each, and the battery is rated 4,080mAh.

Running on Android 9 Pie, the tablet will be available at T-Mobile starting November 15. Pricing has not been yet disclosed.