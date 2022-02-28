TCL shows off foldable concept advancements at MWC 2022

TCL announced several new 30 series of smartphones at MWC 2022, and alongside the new affordable devices, the company also show off two new foldable concept devices. The company revealed the concept of 360-degree Ultra Flex, and the Fold n Roll foldable smartphones.

TCL showed off the foldable and rollable smartphones back in April, and later in December last year. The prototypes were just that, non-retail units, and it’s the same case this time around, with some improvements. The new concepts give us a closer look at what future foldable devices could look like, offering a more versatile experience.

TCL 360-degree Ultra Flex

The Ultra Flex device reminds us of the Royole Flexpai with its unique design and hinge mechanism, and the lack of a secondary display. The device looks more like a foldable tablet, thanks to the missing front display panel. The back only contains a camera module that houses three camera sensors and an LED flash.

When the Ultra Flex is unfolded, we see a massive display with a crease in the middle, and an even bigger top bezel, which houses two sensors on the top left corner. While TCL hasn’t shared any information, we know that the display is an 8-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2480 x 1860, and it supports pen input.

TCL Fold n Roll

The Fold n Roll device appears identical to the one we’ve seen in last December, and it reminds us of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with its foldable mechanism and design. The difference is that it can roll the display further out, offering even more screen real estate, which is better when gaming, watching videos, or browsing the web. TCL says that the device measures 7-inches when unfolded, and it can expand up to 8.8-inches, providing a resolution of 2880 x 2160. The device itself is 8mm thick, and it measured 18mm when folded, which is 2mm thicker than the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at its thickest point.

None of the devices are expected to be released any time soon, and TCL hasn’t shared when it intends to make the new devices available more broadly. TCL also hasn’t revealed a price tag.