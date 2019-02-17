Chinese tech manufacturer TCL has made its plans known to release a foldable device in 2020.

CNET has been made aware of patents and renders showing off five concepts: two of them being tablets with the display being folded inward and outward, two of them being smartphones with either an inward or outward crease and a smartphone concept with bendable edges to wrap around a wrist — possibly to act as a convertible smartwatch.

For the latter form factor, Lenovo has publicly demonstrated a foldable phone that could be mounted to a user’s wrist back in 2016. You can see it in action in the video below.

Nubia has also exhibited, but has yet to distribute a smartwatch product that’s mostly display.

But there’s been a strong sense of momentum on foldables this year with the likes of Samsung rumored to be pushing its Galaxy F to the market.

For its part, TCL told CNET last month that it is looking to apply flexible display technology to its TVs and home appliances. But again, that will have to wait a little while.




Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.

