TCL debuts upgraded lineup of 4K and 8K Mini LED and QLED TVs

During CES 2022, TCL announced the next generation of mini LED TVs, the TCL 30 Series smartphones, several new tablets, new soundbars, and the massive 98-inch 4K QLED TV that’s already on sale. TCL also introduced another Google TV powered device with gaming features such as 4K resolution and 120Hz.

TCL TVs

TCL upgraded its entire TV lineup with Roku and Google TV services. TCL also expanded its new XL Collection of TVs exceeding 80-inches, and it introduced the newest addition, the 98-inch QLED powered 4K TV. The company didn’t reveal much information about the new massive TV, but it’s “available now at popular retailers at an accessible price point of under $8,000”.

The company also announced its 3rd generation of mini LED technology that will launch in its flagship XL Collection, including the new 85-inch QLED X925 Pro TV featuring the OD Zero mini LED backlight technology. The new TV has an ultra-thin profile under 10 millimeters. The next generation of TCL TVs will also provide a more color-accurate display thanks to the new Quantum Dot technology that widens the color standards. The HDR will also see a number of improvements, and more of its TV lineup will go from 4K to 8K resolution to enhance the resolution and sharpness of the image. TCL also partnered with Pixelworks and other entertainment leaders to offer the new motion ecosystem, TrueCut Motion, to its high-end TVs for the first time. The new TrueCut Motion system will offer a new content delivery format and deice certification program to view movies as it was intended by the studios.

The company also announced that new TV models coming this year would all feature Roku TV and Google TV services to make streaming easier. The new gaming TVs will feature Auto Game Mode for an automatic and more responsive feel and variable refresh rate and HGiG mode for improved HDR gaming performance. The new 4K panel will also come with a 144Hz refresh rate, up from 120Hz last year.

TCL Soundbars

TCL also introduced the Alto soundbar line and two new Alto 7 Series and two new Alto 9 Series soundbars. The Alto 7 products come with 3.1 and 5.2 channel output and Master Sound Calibration. The soundbars come with advanced features like DTS:X for a multidimensional sound and the ability to add multiple speakers, pre-sets, and even custom EQ settings for a simpler setup.

The Alto 9 Series also offers 5.1.2 and 7.1.4 channel and come with features like Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, DTS Play-Fi, whole-home wireless audio, RayDanz, and MAster Sound Calibration. Both of the new soundbars are compatible with Dolby Vision and can be connected with Google, Apple’s AirPlay, Amazon’s Alexa, and even Spotify.