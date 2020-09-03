TCL 10 TABMAX and TCL 10 TABMID are the latest offerings from the brand in the tablet segment. They feature the company’s new NXTPAPER display technology paired with a reflective screen to repurpose natural light. TCL is claiming that these are the world’s first“zero eye strain” displays.

According to TCL, its proprietary NXTPAPER display technology is the “combination of screen and paper and the culmination of two years of product research and design as well as 11 patents for eye protection.” It provides full-HD resolution that offers a “paper-like visual experience” in full color with no flicker and no harmful blue light.

TCL achieves this by combining a highly reflective screen that uses TCL display technology to reuse natural light and has received eye protection certifications from the German Rhine laboratory as well SGS laboratory and German VDE. When compared to traditional e-ink, TCL NXTPAPER has a 25 percent higher contrast, and when compared to a typical LCD panel, and it is up to 36 percent thinner.

The TCL 10 TABMAX features a 10.36-inch FHD+display and 8.3mm narrow bezels. It is compatible with TCL Stylus that offers “ultra-low latency.” The TCL 10 TABMAX comes with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera, and packs an 8000mAh battery. It will be available across select regions globally in both 4G and Wi-Fi-only models beginning in Q4 for €299 and €249, respectively.

On the other hand, the TCL TABMID features an 8-inch FHD IPS display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC. Both tablets come with a Kids Mode that presents a kid-friendly UI and parental controls. It packs a 5,500mAh battery, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, and an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera. This tablet also offers both Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity and will be available beginning in Q4 for €229.