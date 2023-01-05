TCL unveiled more than a dozen new products at CES 2023, including new Q and S-series TVs, 40-series smartphones, NXTPAPER tablets and more.

CES 2023 is in full swing, and TCL announced more than a dozen new products, including new Q and S-series smart TVs, 40-series smartphones, NXTPAPER tablets, NXTWEAR smart wearables, and more. The company also revealed new soundbars and earbuds to complete its new product portfolio for 2023. Here’s everything you need to know!

TCL made significant upgrades to its existing lineup of devices, and the company further enhanced and refined its QLED and gaming TVs, smartphones, and NXTPAPER devices, including sound bars and even home appliances.

TCL Q and S-series smart TVs

TCL claims that its 2023 TV lineup will be “their greatest enhancements to date” as the brand refines its existing Q and S-series lineup. TCL is bringing a new Quantum Dot technology, ultra-wide color gamut, and varying levels of HighBrigth display that increase color and brightness, ultimately resulting in better picture quality.

The new Q-series will boast more dimming zones with Full Array Pro local dimming, and for the first time, they’ll also receive IMAX Enhanced Certification. TCL’s own AIPQ Engine technology will also help increase refresh rates. The new TCL QM8 will be the new flagship of the Q-series with mini LED Ultra backlight technology, a HighBrigth Ultra display, and up to 2,300+ dimming zones. The TV will also have a built-in subwoofer.

Moving on to gaming, TCL’s new TVs will have new built-in features, including Auto Game Mode (ALLM), with a wide variety of features and functions. The new TCL Q6 will have a Game Accelerator 120 for up to 120Hz variable refresh rates (VRR), while Q7 and QM8 will support up to 240Hz VRR. Furthermore, the new TVs will also support AMD FreeSync.

TCL smartphones, tablets, and wearables

The new TCL 40 series include the TCL 40R 5G, TCL 40 SE, and TCL 408 affordable devices. Each device has a new NXTVISIOn screen technology, a longer-lasting battery, and AI-powered cameras.

TCL 40 R 5G

The new TCL 40 R 5G sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. There are also three cameras on the back, a 50MP primary, a 2MP depth and 2MP macro cameras. On the front, it’s equipped with an 8MP sensor. As for battery, it packs a 5,000 mAh cell with support for 15W charging via USB-C.

TCL 40 SE

The TCL 40 SE comes with an even larger, 6.75-inch HD+, 90Hz display. The center top cutout houses an 8MP front-facing camera, while the back boasts three sensors, a 50MP primary, a 2MP depth, and a 2MP macro sensor. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 chip with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. Luckily, the storage is also expandable via a MicroSD card slot.

The phone runs TCL UI 5.0 on top of Android 13, and it has a 5,010mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

TCL 408

The TCL 408 has a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a teardrop cutout for the 8MP selfie camera. It’s powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) SoC, and it has 4/6GB of RAM and 64/128GB of expandable storage. It has a 50MP primary, a 2MP depth sensor on the back, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging.

TCL also unveiled the NXTPAPER 12 Pro tablet, and the company’s first-ever 2-in-1 detachable laptop, the TCL BOOK X12 Go. Alongside the new devices, the company also unveiled the TCL TAB 8 LE, a new compact tablet aimed to help people stay connected at home and on the go.

TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro

The TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro tablet has a 12.2-inch 2160 x 1440 display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. It’s powered by the MediaTek MT8771 chip, coupled with 8GB of memory and 256GB of expandable storage. It has an 8,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging, and there are also two cameras, an 8MP front-facing sensor, and a 13MP rear camera with autofocus.

TCL will include the supported E-Pen stylus, charger, and a charger cable inside the box, while the detachable keyboard and 2-in-1 stand will be optional accessories.

RayNeo X2 AR glasses

Alongside the new smartphones and tablets, TCL also announced its new augmented reality (AR) glasses, the RayNeo X2. It features a colorful holographic optical waveguide of micro LED displays, and it’s designed to be worn as conventional eyeglasses with a heads-up display. It has several use cases and supports translating, photography, and music-playing.

NXTWEAR S AR glasses

TCL also revealed the NXTWEAR S wearable display glasses, which will debut in the US. It packs a large display, featuring the new generation dual 1080P Micro OLED displays. The company says the new glasses offer a “cinematic audiovisual experience at anywhere, anytime”.

The company also showed off a new virtual reality concept called NXTWEAR V, which improves the feel and fit for extended periods. The device features a TCL CSOT display, reproducing realistic colors, and enabling a 108-degree field of view with 1512PPI pixel density. The new glasses promise better picture quality and overall comfort.

TCL Audio

TCL Q6510 soundbars

TCL also revealed new premium soundbars, developed to complement the new Q-series and S-series 2023 TV lineup. The soundbar lineup includes three new S-series and two new Q-series products. The S-series product: 2.1, 3.1, and 5.1 channel soundbars sport a sleek new design. They also feature a new room configuration setup, and all new models come with features such as DTS Virtual:X for an enhanced cinema experience. The devices also support Dolby Autio, wireless connectivity, and the ability to add rear speakers. Additionally, they also support Roku TV Ready for a more simplified setup.

The two new Q-series sound bars are aimed at a more premium experience, offering 3.1 and 5.1 channel audio for enhanced audio quality. The new lineup supports wireless subwoofers, separate tweeters, and over 420 watts, as well as DTS Virtual:X, and Dolby Audio. Users can also expect the usual auto room calibration, the ability to add rear speakers, and sleek new modern looks.