“Our latest smartphones, tablet and USB dongle are made for basic value seekers who are looking for the best in essential technology experiences without compromising style”, said Peter Lee, General Manager, Global Sales and Marketing at TCL Communication, at the ongoing CES 2020.

The Alcatel 3L (pictured above), not to be confused with last year’s model with the same name, represents the brand’s first 48MP triple camera smartphone. It utilizes pixel binning where 12MP pictures are being taken. The setup is being completed by a 5MP wide-angle lens with 115 degree FoV, and a 2MP macro lens.

With the Alcatel 3L we also get a new design TCL calls Aurora. To quote the company, it features “micro texture laser etching technology on a shimmering gradient back design”.

Specs include a 6.22-inch HD+ display, MediaTek’s MT6762 processor, 4GB of memory, 64GB of storage, and prices starting from $155 USD (€139). Color options include Chameleon Blue, Dark Chrome and Agate Green.

The Alcatel 1S (above), again, not to be confused with the same model of last year, offers a 13MP + 5MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup. It is powered by the MediaTek MT6762D chip, and features a 6.22” HD+ display, 3GB of memory and 32GB of storage.

Select markets will get the Alcatel 1S in Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa in Q1 2020 starting from $110 USD (€99), in Agate Green and Power Gray.

The Alcatel 1V (above) packs the same 6.22-inch HD+ display as the 1V, but takes the cameras down to a 13MP+5MP duo, an MT6762D chip, 2/32GB of memory and storage options, respectively.

Same markets will get it in Q1 2020 starting at $88 USD (€79), in Prime Black and Pine Green.

Last, but not least, the Alcatel 1B (above) is the cheapest of them, starting at $66 USD (€59), when it will be available in Q1 in Prime Black and Pine Green color options.

You’ll get a 5.5-inch HD+ display, 2GB of RAM, Android Go edition, and a 3,000mAh battery to power everything.

The Alcatel TKEE MINI (above) is a tablet for kids bringing a top selection of games and interactive books. These are displayed on a 7-inch screen, with an MT8167D powering it, helped by 1.5GB of memory and 16GB of storage. It will set parents back $88 USD (€79).

The Alcatel LinkKey IK41 is an LTE/4G USB dongle delivering 150Mbps speeds. Requiring Linux 2.6.20 or later, Windows 7 or later, and Mac 10.6 or later, it connects your devices on the go, for $49 USD (€44). It will be available this quarter in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.