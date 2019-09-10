Before announcing three Alcatel phones, a 4G smartwatch, and a self-branded smartphone last week at IFA 2019, TCL announced details and availability for its 2019 line-up of Roku TV models. Now the company is celebrating 5 years of presence on the North American market, the end of the period finding the company in the second largest smart TV brand position in the United States.

Thanks to TCL’s innovation, vertical integration, massive business scale and our fantastic retail partnerships, our award-winning TCL Roku TV models have raised the bar for the smart TV experience, helping to propel us into the #2 market position just five years after we introduced our products in the U.S. We believe this is the perfect time to take TCL’s offerings to the next level by adding models with advanced technology like QLED and the world’s first mini-LED powered television in 2019 — Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL

TCL stands for “The Creative Life”, and the company is today the fastest-growing TV brand in North America. “TCL’s growth coincides with the increasing adoption of smart TVs, which made up over three quarters of TVs sold in the first half of 2019, as well as their growing national distribution“, said Stephen Baker, Vice President, industry advisor for The NPD Group