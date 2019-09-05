TCL brings its display expertise to the mobile with the TCL PLEX

TCL is the number 1 TV brand in China, and number 2 TV brand globally, according to Peter Lee, TCL General Manager, and the company wants to bring its experience and expertise in displays to the mobile phone, with the launch of the TCL PLEX.

The TCL PLEX is the first of a new range of devices we will be releasing from next year, including our 5G products and devices with foldable displays — Peter Lee

That panel on the TCL PLEX is a 6.53-inch LCD Dotch display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, with its own, dedicated display engine. TCL NXTVISION takes care of color accuracy, which, on the PLEX, colors are intensified with a 6-axis color enhancement for radiant images.

At the core of the TCL PLEX is an octa-core Snapdragon 675 chip, aided by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Photos are snapped with a trio of 48MP + 16MP + 2MP shooters, while selfies are taken with the 24MP selfie shooter.

With Android 9 Pie (and soon Android 10), and a 3,820mAh battery, the TCL PLEX will be available in Obsidian Black (above) and Opal White (below) in Q4 2019 starting with select markets in Europe, at a recommended retail price of €329 (pricing varies with local VAT). That’s around $362, but there’s no word on North American availability at the moment.