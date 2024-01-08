Key Takeaways TCL unveils NXTPAPER 3.0 technology, combining e-paper and LCD displays for a paper-like reading experience with reduced blue light.

CES 2024 is in full swing, with companies unveiling innovations like transparent Micro LED displays, affordable Apple Vision Pro competitors, and more. TCL, the popular smart TV and electronics maker, has just unveiled its new NXTPAPER 3.0 technology alongside an upgraded lineup of smartphones, tablets, and TVs at the show. Here's everything you need to know about TCL's new paper-like display technology and the upgraded device lineup.

NXTPAPER 3.0

TCL has been promoting its NXTPAPER technology on its smartphones and tablets for nearly two years now. For those unaware, NXTPAPER combines the advantages of e-paper and traditional LCD displays, offering a paper-like reading experience with a full-color screen that's easy on the eyes. Here at CES 2024, the company has now unveiled its third-generation TCL NXTPAPER technology.

Similar to the previous generation NXTPAPER technology, NXTPAPER 3.0 continues its focus on eye care, reducing harmful blue light by up to 61%. NXTPAPER 3.0 adds a new CPL (Circularly Polarized Light) screen that mimics the path of light, making the display feel like reading in daylight, improving the paper-like appearance and overall comfort. The display now also offers higher refresh rates and DC dimming for a flicker-free viewing experience. Finally, NXTPAPER 3.0 adds an Adaptive Color Temperature feature that adjusts the display's color temperature based on surroundings to ensure comfortable viewing.

TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro

TCL's New NXTPAPER Tablets and Smartphones

TCL is also debuting a range of new tablets and smartphones that will benefit from the NXTPAPER 3.0 technology. The new devices from the company include the NXTPAPER 14 Pro tablet, TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G tablet, and 50 Series smartphones.

Starting with the NXTPAPER 14 Pro, this new tablet from TCL features a large 14-inch 2.8K display with NXTPAPER 3.0 technology for eye comfort. This large tablet keeps a slim design and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, the same chipset that powers the Moto Edge 40. It comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Backing the large-screen tablet is a 12,000 mAh battery, ensuring a full day of use on a single charge.

TCL has also unveiled the TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G, which features a 10.4-inch 2K NXTPAPER display. The chipset on this device is unknown at the time of writing, but TCL vaguely describes it as a "speedy octa-core" processor. What's interesting here is that it runs on Android 14, potentially making it one of the first Android tablets to feature this software out of the box.

TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G

Alongside the new NXTPAPER tablets, TCL has also debuted its 50 Series, which showcases its latest NXTPAPER display technology. The new models featuring the NXTPAPER tech include 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G (shown in the main featured image above) and 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G, while the company has also unveiled TCL 50 XL 5G, TCL 50 XE 5G, and TCL 50 LE.

The TCL 50 XL 5G is the company's flagship model, featuring a big 6.8-inch FHD+ 120Hz display along with dual speakers with DTS sound. It packs 8GB of RAM and a 5,010 mAh battery, though information about the chipset remains undisclosed. On the other hand, the 50 XE 5G features a 6.6-inch 90Hz display and identical RAM and battery capacities. This model stands out with its 50MP triple camera for high-quality photos.

New TCL S Class and Q Class TVs

Finally, in addition to the new smartphones and tablets, TCL also unveiled its upgraded 2024 Q Class and S Class smart TVs. TCL's QM8 QLED Smart TV won our Best of CES 2023 award as well as Best Tech of 2023 award, and now the company has introduced a new 115-inch screen size variant of the smart TV. Along with the new QM8 variant, the company also introduced new Q6 and Q6 Pro additions to the lineup.

The Q6 series packs a new High Brightness Plus LED Backlight panel with up to 33% higher brightness for better color and contrast. Finally, TCL has also added a new Mini LED model to the Q Class family - QM7. QM7 packs High Zone QD Mini LED with 1500+ zones for deeper black and high brightness levels.

Finally, TCL also upgraded its S Class lineup of Smart TVs. The new S Class TVs feature High Brightness LED Backlight for up to 25% more brightness and enhanced color and also TCL's AIPQ Processor for AI Super Resolution and HDR PRO+. The new TVs also feature Enhanced Dialog Mode for easy listening, even with loud content. The TCL S Class 2024 TVs will be available in 43- to 85-inch screen sizes later this year.