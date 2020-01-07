TCL continues to expand beyond televisions, and has brought an entire audio line-up to CES 2020. The Alto 9+ sound bar (pictured above and below), features triple-channel speakers, center and side channel speakers and wireless subwoofers.

TCL calls it RAY·DANZ Technology, but it basically creates a wider soundstage by tilting backwards the side speakers for beaming sound waves towards curved acoustic reflector units.

The Alto 9+ sound bar is also Roku TV Ready, meaning the Roku TV will automatically set up to use the sound bar at the initial launch.

In terms of specs, the sound bar has a maximum power of 240W, with the subwoofer adding 300W.

The ACTV200BT headphones (above) tries to solve the problem of wearing multiple devices while being active. They offer heart-rate monitoring built into the acoustic tube of the right earpiece.

TCL achieved that by utilizing an array of infrared LEDs and multiple sensors arranged for 360 degree monitoring of user’s blood flow in the ear.

Audio-wise, they feature 8.5mm drivers and offer passive noise cancellation by blocking out noise when creating the seal inside the ear. They’re also IPX4 sweat and splash-proof.

The SOCL500TWS (above) and ACTV500TWS (below) earbuds are true wireless, and TCL insists on the ergonomic build and comfortable fit, with an ear centric design.

The charging cases are magnetic in order to keep the earbuds in place and offer optimal charging. They both feature Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility, and are IPX4, and IPX7 rated, respectively.

The SOCL500TWS have a battery offering 26 hours of playback, while the ACTV500TWS offer up to 33 hours of playback time.